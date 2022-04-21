Pocket Park Progress: City estimated to have new park by the fall

Demolition of the RSVP area is almost complete and the city will open bids for the pocket park construction around mid-May.

Proposed and announced in early 2021, the park will provide nearly 7,500 square feet of green space and provide a path from the Square to the parking lot located behind City Hall. Seating areas will be included along with water features and a small stage and lighting. The city’s proposed changes to the construction plans will be discussed at the Historic Preservation Commission’s next regular meeting on Monday, May, 2.

Demolition began in March after J.E. Shurden Construction was awarded the bid. According to Mayor Robyn, demolition will be finished in about a week allowing them to move on to “the fun part.”

“The plan is for that park to be finished by the end of September,” Tannehill. “So, fingers crossed that weather cooperates and we will have a beautiful green space for everyone to enjoy on the Square this fall.”