UM to lead African Cultural Night event on Friday

The African Caribbean Student Association at the University of Mississippi hosts its annual African Cultural Night on campus Friday, Apr. 22.

The free event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Ole Miss Student Union, Auditorium 124, features music, dance, fashion and a special performance. African cuisine will be served on the Student Union Plaza beginning at 8:30 p.m.

“This event has been happening since the establishment of the association, but did not happen during the pandemic,” said David Henen, the association’s president. “Participants should expect African homemade food, African music, an African fashion show and many students in their native attire, presentations about African cultures, and African cultural elements.

“There will be an opportunity for the audience to get to the stage and dance.”

The event is intended to share the richness of African culture with the community, Henen said.

“It also acts as a time when African students feel at home for one night by singing and dancing and wearing what they are used to at home,” he said.

To watch a video of African dancers at a previous event