OHS graduate Bo Gatlin transfers to Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISS — Oxford product Bo Gatlin announced his intention to transfer to Ole Miss on Friday to continue his collegiate career.

The Oxford High School standout made the announcement on social media on Friday, posting a picture of himself next to the Ole Miss baseball logo.

“[I am] blessed to announce I will be continuing by baseball career at Ole Miss,” Gatlin wrote. “Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for the continued support. Hotty Toddy!”

Gatlin batted .384 over two seasons at Meridian Community College, driving in 55 runs while playing solid defense at both shortstop and third base. He is hitting .457 for the Eagles this season, posting an on base percentage of .557 and a slugging percentage of .905.

The OHS graduate returns home to Oxford after a brief stint with Meridian in the MACCC. He will provide much-needed depth to an Ole Miss infield that struggled to find consistency on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball this season.