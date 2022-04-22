Oliver Hospitality takes ownership of the Chancellor’s House

Oliver Hospitality, a Nashville-based hotel and restaurant management company, announced today that it has acquired The Chancellor’s House Hotel.

Spanning the southeast and west coast, Oliver Hospitality’s goal is to align its mindset with the unique attributes of each project in order to deliver outstanding operating results.

Oliver Hospitality’s Southeast portfolio includes The Oliver Hotel in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hotel Clermont in Atlanta, Georgia, Fairlane Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee and now The Chancellor’s House Hotel in Oxford.

The West coast portfolio includes Station House Inn in South Lake Tahoe, California, and a new project coming soon in Marshall, California.

According to a company spokesperson, Oliver Hospitality was founded on the idea that old and new properties alike could be reworked into engaging and thoughtful spaces and aligns its mindset to deliver unique experiences at each of its concepts.

“Chancellor’s House will join the portfolio of properties from Hotel Clermont in Atlanta, Fairlane Hotel in Nashville, Oliver Hotel in Knoxville, and Station House Inn in South Lake Tahoe – all which showcase their community and provide an experience for each guest,” said Ethan Orley, Co-Founder of Oliver Hospitality.

Oliver Hospitality plans to start renovations on the hotel in late 2022 with new hotel branding, improved room product and reimagined food and beverage spaces; including a new rooftop bar, speakeasy, and restaurant concept.

The Chancellor’s House is now accepting new reservations for Summer 2022 through the end of the year. To make reservations and receive direct booking perks, visit the website or call us at 662-371-1400.

Oliver Hospitality has reopened the Chancellor’s Bar & Grill, the hotel’s main restaurant, located on the lobby level. The restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, Happy Hour Wednesday through Friday and in-room dining.

“We are excited to bring a full brunch menu to Chancellor’s House and to the downtown area,” said Sondra Richardson, Corporate Food and Beverage Director. “Brunch will debut on April 23rd and will be available on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

To stay up to date on new happenings, events, promotions, and upcoming renovations please follow The Chancellor’s House on social media at

https://www.facebook.com/ChancellorsHouse or https://www.chancellorshouse.com/