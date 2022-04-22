UM to pay tribute to students, faculty and staff lost in 2022-23
Published 10:00 am Friday, April 22, 2022
The University of Mississippi will honor members of the Ole Miss family it lost over the past year during an annual campuswide Memorial Ceremony set for Thursday (April 28).
The university’s traditional ceremony for those lost in 2021-22 is set for 4 p.m. at Paris-Yates Chapel.
“At the University of Mississippi, we feel deep sadness and heartbreak when we lose members of our university family,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “The University Memorial Service offers us a reflective time to gather as a campus community to express care and compassion through our thoughts, prayers and memories.
“Our hope is that by honoring and remembering the cherished individuals we have lost, the ceremony provides support and solace to families, friends, classmates and colleagues.”
All members of the Lafayette-Oxford-University community are invited to attend. For assistance related to a disability, email events@olemiss.edu.
The event is typically hosted on the final Thursday of spring semester classes. Provost Noel Wilkin will comment on faculty and staff. Brent Marsh, dean of students, will make closing remarks.
ASB President Lila Osman, Staff Council President-elect Deetra Wiley and Faculty Senate Chair Daniel Durkin will read the names of those being remembered. The University String Quartet will provide musical accompaniment.
The UM Memorial Ceremony was established in 2008 by then-Chancellor Robert Khayat.
This year, the ceremony will honor:
Students
John Adams
Victoria Ard
Alexis “Lexi” Bosarge
Austin Driver
Madison Dubiski
Shatasha Hardin
Maggie “Kenya” Keller
Shelby Long
Ann Caroline McIntosh
Henry Melvin
Russell Miller
Marvin Mitchell
Damien Moore
Caroline Simrall
Anteeatta Swims
Angela Tullis
Faculty
William “Bill” Luckett Jr.
Don Summers
Staff
Tena Bentler
Quincy Blackmon
Tanga Bryant
Dorothy Jenkins
Michael Tatum
Phillip Tharpe
Jeffrey Turner