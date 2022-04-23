Transfers show out in action-packed Grove Bowl

OXFORD, MISS — Ole Miss fans got their first look at the No. 1 transfer class of 2022 during the Rebels’ annual Grove Bowl on Saturday, with several new faces making an immediate impact.

Running backs Ulysses Bentley IV and Zach Evans each showcased their speed and elusiveness in the first half, as Evans rushed for 21 yards on three attempts while Bentley racked up 27 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Bentley also hauled in the longest pass of the day on a 42-yard catch-and-run that set up the second touchdown of the first quarter for the Red team.

“Without tackling… we try to make it more pass-oriented so we’re evaluating more players, and [can] get a better evaluation on the quarterbacks especially. So that’s why you saw, pretty heavy in the first half, throwing the ball,” said head coach Lane Kiffin.

That meant plenty of receivers got to see the field, including USC transfer Michael Trigg who put on a show with seven receptions for 89 yards and three touchdowns. The versatile tight end also showed off his spectacular catch radius at the goal-line, hauling in a pair of contested jump balls on two-point conversion attempts.

“He’s kind of done that all camp,” Kiffin said. “He’s just very unique [with his] ball skills, catching range, and basically you saw today what he’s done whenever he’s healthy.”

Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins also excelled in the scrimmage, recording four catches for 53 yards while showing off his high-end speed and impressive burst off the line.

Ole Miss has plenty of new faces on the team after their record-breaking 10-win campaign in 2021, and fans hope those new contributors will guide the Rebels to their third New Year’s Six bowl in the past seven years.