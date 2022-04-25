FAYE FRAZIER GUNTER

Mrs. Faye Frazier Gunter, 91, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home in Abbeville, MS. The funeral will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Bain officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Abbeville Cemetery.

Mrs. Gunter was born in Sarah, MS to the late Henry and Lois Frazier. She retired from the Ameri Gas Company where she worked as a bookkeeper. A member of First Baptist Church of Abbeville, Mrs. Gunter was beloved by her church family and served in the nursery for 30 years. She took pride in her home, always keeping a clean and tidy environment. Each Spring, Mrs. Gunter found great joy in watching nature come alive again and lovingly tending to her yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Thomas Ray Gunter; and her son, Michael Andrews.

Mrs. Gunter is survived by her daughter, Diane Brummett and husband, David of Abbeville, MS; her son, Jon Gunter of Abbeville, MS; sister, Mary Zambroni of Olive Branch, MS; two grandchildren, Emily Callicutt and her husband, Andy and Craig Brummett and his wife, Becky; and 5 great-grandchildren, Daniel Brummett and his wife, Liz, Zach Brummett, Rainey Brummett, Cate Callicutt, and Hugh Callicutt.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Gunter’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Abbeville, 15 East Long Street, Abbeville, MS 38601.

For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit wallerfuneralhome.com.