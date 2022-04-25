Lafayette County science teacher awarded graduate scholarship

Shannon Priest, a science teacher at Lafayette Upper Elementary, recently received a $1,000 graduate scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators.

Founded in 1979, the MPE is Mississippi’s largest and premier organization for professional educators, serving approximately 13,000 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education for the children of Mississippi.

Priest was awarded one of the many $1,000 scholarships given to MPE members wishing to pursue graduate-level studies at a college or university in Mississippi. MPE issues up to 20 scholarships every year.

A resident of Oxford, Priest earned both her Bachelor of Arts degree and her Master of Education degree from the University of Mississippi. A member of MPE since 2019, she is currently pursuing a Doctorate degree in Elementary Education at the University of Mississippi.

For additional information regarding MPE’s graduate scholarship opportunities and other benefits, please visit www.mpe.org.