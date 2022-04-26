Lafayette begins quest for state title with series against Saltillo

Lafayette baseball is hungry for a state title.

The Commodores have not claimed the top spot in the state since 2006, but head coach John Walker’s squad is eager to prove themselves in the playoffs after posting an 18-7 record in the regular season.

“Confidence is the key, most important factor in anything for us, if we believe in what we do and who we are that goes a long way,” Walker said.

The ‘Dores tore through region play in the latter half of the season, posting a perfect 9-0 record against Region 2-5A opponents in the midst of an 11-game winning streak.

They now turn their attention to the postseason, where they will start their quest against a familiar foe in former regional rival Saltillo.

The Tigers defeated Canton in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, and now present a unique challenge to the Commodores as the two squads meet up in the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

“In 2019 we were able to beat them and then last year they beat us on their way to a state championship, so we’re very familiar with them, we have a ton of respect for them” Walker said. “That’s a tough opener for us because it’s gonna have some emotions. It’s gonna be an emotional series because of what it’s meant to both of our programs over the last four or five years.”

Game one of the series starts at 7 p.m. on Friday at W.V. Brewer Field on the Lafayette High School campus. Saltillo will host game two at Saltillo City Park on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Lafayette will host game three on Monday at 7 p.m. if necessary.