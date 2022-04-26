Oxford softball looks to make history against Germantown

Oxford softball is in the midst of an historic season.

The Chargers posted a perfect 6-0 record in Region 1-6A play en route to their first district championship in program history, and now have their eyes set on a long run in the postseason.

The program has never made it past the second round of the playoffs, but first-year head coach Kyle Long says his team is hungry to end that drought as they prepare to take on Germantown.

“Just because we had a great season, finished undefeated in district play, won the district championship, that’s only part of the season,” Long said. “We have the postseason too and we’re gonna work really hard to try and make some noise there too.”

The former East Central head coach is confident in his team’s abilities as they enter the postseason, saying they have a chance to not only get past Germantown, but make an extended run in the playoffs.

“I really really like our team and I think we’re going to compete, I think we’re going to have a good chance to make some noise,” he said.

Oxford starts their postseason run against Germantown, who defeated Olive Branch in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

The Mavericks made the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Region 4-6A after finishing the regular season with a 19-9 record. They boast an electric offense that averaged nearly eight runs per game this season, and scored double-digit runs in 11 contests.

The Chargers will host the Mavericks in game one on Friday before traveling to Madison on Saturday for game two. The series will return to Oxford for game three on Monday if necessary.