Driver asleep at the wheel, arrested for 4th DUI, obstructing traffic and resisting arrest

The Oxford Police Department arrested Taylor man for felony DUI among other charges after finding the driver passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still in drive.

On Monday evening, the OPD was dispatched to Highway 7 at the Highway 6 crossover after receiving a report of a truck stopped in the intersection. The driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel.

Officers arrived and found Eddie Antonio Booker, Jr., 39, of Taylor passed out at the wheel. Officers were able to get Booker out of the vehicle and, after a brief struggle, were able to get him into custody.

Booker was charged with felony DUI 4th, obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Booker for parole violation.

A bond has not been set at this time.