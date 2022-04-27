Traffic stop leads to DUI, weapon possession charge for Oxford man

Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Maya Martin

James Harwell

The Oxford Police Department has charged an Oxford man with possession of a weapon by a felon, misdemeanor DUI and other misdemeanors after initiating a traffic stop on Friday, Apr. 22.

The Oxford Police Department initiated a traffic stop for no working taillights and the driver, James Harwell, 35, of Oxford, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI. During the DUI investigation, it was discovered that Harwell was a convicted felon and in possession of a weapon.

Harwell was charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a felony charge. Harwell was also charged with three other misdemeanors.

Harwell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond appearance and issued a $10,000 bond.

More News

Growing Pains: Regents to add temporary classrooms as it moves towards expansion

UM engineer’s research charting new waters in fluid studies

Celebrating Mississippi Native American heritage

Driver asleep at the wheel, arrested for 4th DUI, obstructing traffic and resisting arrest

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...