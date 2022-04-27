Traffic stop leads to DUI, weapon possession charge for Oxford man

The Oxford Police Department has charged an Oxford man with possession of a weapon by a felon, misdemeanor DUI and other misdemeanors after initiating a traffic stop on Friday, Apr. 22.

The Oxford Police Department initiated a traffic stop for no working taillights and the driver, James Harwell, 35, of Oxford, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI. During the DUI investigation, it was discovered that Harwell was a convicted felon and in possession of a weapon.

Harwell was charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a felony charge. Harwell was also charged with three other misdemeanors.

Harwell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond appearance and issued a $10,000 bond.