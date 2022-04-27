Want a better Oxford? Make time to volunteer

Volunteers make our community projects possible.

Double Decker as one of our community’s largest events requires a host of volunteers. While Double Decker has high visibility there is work done daily by volunteers that make a wide range of programs possible in our community. Using Double Decker as an anchor here is a short highlight of how volunteers assisted different community groups last week. This does not encompass all the volunteer activities that happened last week. Daily volunteers are helping with programs from the Food Pantry, LeapFrog, Boys & Girls Club, and a host of others.

Monday featured Jody Holland, Executive Director of LOFT Foundation working with local artists to create a storytelling workshop to assist local non-profits in better sharing their impact on the community. Tuesday, Volunteers supported the Oxford Community Market assisting with set up, greeting customers, and helping local farmers.

Wednesday featured students, Mississippi Volunteer Homemakers, Outgrads, artists from Art to Go, Clay Canvas, and the Fiber Festival hosting an Upcycle event in celebration of Green week. Thursday, volunteers assisted Thacker Mountain Radio with a kick-off show and concert celebrating the start of their 25th year.

Friday, featured church members from East Saint Peters Missionary Baptist Church and the Mid-South Food Bank distributing food boxes at the Lafayette County Arena. Saturday, volunteers assisted the Chamber of Commerce with the Double Decker Spring Run and Visit Oxford with the Festival.

Sunday, students from the University of Mississippi Department of Nutrition and Hospitality Management and students from the University of Mississippi Department of Theatre and Film, hosted kid-oriented cooking classes which they filmed to be offered online as part of the programs through the Lafayette County Arena.

These events also require donors, sponsors, and supporters. This epistle on volunteering is not to take away from all the necessary parts that make community events come together. It is more to highlight that in small and large ways daily people are contributing their time, talents, skills, and ideas to serve our community. Our community is fortunate enough not only to have community members willing to give of their time but local government investment in supporting programs that focus on these efforts.

Lafayette County and the City of Oxford support programs including Leadership Lafayette that connect professionals to the community, provided access to spaces for programs that serve residents, and offered to fund or secured grants to support programs such as VISTA, RSVP, and now Stronger Together

Join the newly rebranded community volunteer organization, Stronger Together Oxford, on Thursday, April 28th from 1 pm-3 pm at the Old Armory Pavilion for cookies and conversation. The event is free and open to the community providing a chance for community members to hear about the work of local organizations, connect with the Stronger Together team, and learn how to volunteer. To learn more connect Marlee Carpenter with Stronger together at (662) 232-2377.

Wayne Andrews is chairman of the YAC.