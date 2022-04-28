Chamber of Commerce and EDF bring back annual Luncheon, Gala

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is bringing two big, annual events back to Oxford.

The Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation’s Annual Meeting Luncheon is set for Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Oxford Conference Center.

Special awards will be presented, including Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Service Award and Ambassador of the Year.

Tickets are $30 per person.

The celebration continues the next evening with the Chamber’s 6th Annual Red Carpet Gala on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 7 to 11 p.m., at the fabulous Ballroom at Castle Hill, featuring the highly acclaimed Chamber Chef Shuffle and Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster on the stage. Tickets are $75 each.

Gala Chair Jason Plunk it’s one of the most fun nights of the year.

“Everyone gets to play dress up and we’ll have, hopefully, if ticket sales continue at the rate they are selling, we’re going to have record numbers this year,” Plunk said.

Highlights of the plans for the 2022 event include:

Valet parking by Wood Security

Arrival on the “Stouts” Red Carpet

VIP hour for sponsors and special guests with bottomless beer and wine from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dance the night away to crowd favorite, Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, live on stage 7 to 11 p.m.

Take a chance at winning a 3-carat diamond tennis bracelet

The chairman reveals that the best part of the Red Carpet Gala is seeing others enjoy themselves in their fancy outfits.

“My favorite part of the night is watching everyone compliment each other on how nice everyone looks,” said Plunk. “The women all have beautiful dresses and the men have fresh haircuts and shaves, and match their dates. It’s just a classy affair. You could call it prom for grown ups.

“But no one has to come in a tux. Men dress in their idea of ‘dresses up,'” he continued. “You’ll see tuxedos you’ll see suits or sports coats. The idea is ‘as dressy as guests want it to be.'”

Plunk said the night isn’t all fun and games. Chamber and EDF members are given the opportunity to network and meet potential clients in an informal setting.

“The potential of doing business is always there. We’re the Chamber of Commerce after all,” he said. “But it’s a social evening first and foremost.”

The Chamber thanks Cannon Motors of Mississippi for its commitment to sponsoring both events. Cannon Motors will be sponsoring both the luncheon and the gala for the fourth year.

Cannon Motor Company owner Michael Joe Cannon said Cannon Motors is honored to be the presenting sponsor for the events.

“The Chamber and EDF are vital for the growth of our community and we are proud to support them and its members,” said Cannon.

The Chamber and EDF are offering members the opportunity to sponsor both events in one sponsorship and to receive some added benefits as well.

Click here to register for the 2022 Annual Meeting Luncheon.

Click here to register for the Red Carpet Gala.