Eggs & Issues: Chamber, EDF announces annual legislative event
Published 10:35 am Thursday, April 28, 2022
The Chamber and EDF have announced the date for the 2022 annual legislative event Eggs and Issues breakfast, scheduled for Wednesday, May 4. The session will take place at the Inn at Ole Miss located on 120 Alumni Drive. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the program officially begins at 7:45 a.m.
The event will provide the public with a post-legislative update from the Lafayette County delegation.
The legislative panel includes:
- Representative Brady Williamson
- Representative Steve Massengill
- Representative Trey Lamar
- Representative Clay Deweese
- Representative Jim Beckett
- Senator Nicole Boyd
Tickets are $20 and paid at the door. Hosts ask attendees to RSVP by noon, Friday, Apr. 29 to (662) 234-4651 or at info@oxfordms.com.
The Chamber and EDF give special thanks to The Inn at Ole Miss for hosting them for this year’s event, and to NE SPARC for bringing the presenting sponsor.