Eggs & Issues: Chamber, EDF announces annual legislative event

Published 10:35 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Maya Martin

The Chamber and EDF have announced the date for the 2022 annual legislative event Eggs and Issues breakfast, scheduled for Wednesday, May 4. The session will take place at the Inn at Ole Miss located on 120 Alumni Drive. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the program officially begins at 7:45 a.m.

The event will provide the public with a post-legislative update from the Lafayette County delegation.

The legislative panel includes:

  • Representative Brady Williamson
  • Representative Steve Massengill
  • Representative Trey Lamar
  • Representative Clay Deweese
  • Representative Jim Beckett
  • Senator Nicole Boyd

Tickets are $20 and paid at the door. Hosts ask attendees to RSVP by noon, Friday, Apr. 29 to (662) 234-4651 or at info@oxfordms.com.

The Chamber and EDF give special thanks to The Inn at Ole Miss for hosting them for this year’s event, and to NE SPARC for bringing the presenting sponsor.

More News

Oxford High School Nationally Ranked, Top in College Curriculum

Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 21 to April 26

UM chemistry professor, diversity official honored for student service

More than 700 arrested in joint law enforcement operation in North Mississippi

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...