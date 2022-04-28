Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 21 to April 26
Published 12:45 pm Thursday, April 28, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
April 21
Detrore Ragsdale, 47. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no insurance, no driver’s license, no tag.
April 22
Caris Todd, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Blayze Bowen, 25. Charge: Hold for MDOC, possession of schedule II drug. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Darrell Harrison, 34. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jocsan Castro, 28. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Leslie Vanlanghan, 28. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
DePaz Ciro Virero, 32. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Wesley Pendleton, 32. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Duron Cole, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Robert Liggins, 28. Charge: Driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Latisha Abram, 34. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.
James Harwell, 35. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of a stolen firearm, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
April 23
William Hardy, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Tracy Cooper, 25. Charge: Public drunk, carrying a concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jacob Harper, 24. Charge: DUI 2nd, driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Molly Powers, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, expired tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ashley Mathis, 27. Charge: DUI 1st, carless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Dylan Sapp, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, seatbelt violation, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Tadarii Jordan, 24. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Pam Blakenship, 47. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Noe Ortiz, 30. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Matthew Taylor, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Samuel Donlaghy, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Andre Hill, 27. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Bhaquris Pegues, 21. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Shaquille Vaughn, 28. Charge: Excessive speeding, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Walker Fielder, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
April 24
Shawn Gilliland, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Simsie Schaff, 32. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sara Kahane, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
James Bird, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kylan Speights, 20. Charge: Carrying a concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Montreal Warren, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, failure to dim headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Derek Rivers, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Delangian Stewart, 18. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jody Lewis, 24. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, trespassing. This case will be heard in Circuit and Municipal courts.
Deandrea Cochran, 33. Charge: Domestic violence, failure to comply. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Keisha Griffin, 40. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Iabya Simpson, 46. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Brittany Jackson, 31. Charge: Trespassing — warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Robert Reid, 29. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
April 25
Robert Brown, 40. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Juan Guerra, 29. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Cheyenne Guerra, 26. Charge: Hold for Metro, possession of schedule II drug. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Jonathan Reed, 30. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Frankie Johnson, 61. Charge: DUI 2nd. This case will be heard in Justice court.
April 26
Eddie Booker, 39. Charge: DUI 4th, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing traffic. This case will be heard in Municipal court.