Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 21 to April 26

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 21

Detrore Ragsdale, 47. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no insurance, no driver’s license, no tag.

April 22

Caris Todd, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Blayze Bowen, 25. Charge: Hold for MDOC, possession of schedule II drug. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Darrell Harrison, 34. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jocsan Castro, 28. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leslie Vanlanghan, 28. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

DePaz Ciro Virero, 32. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Wesley Pendleton, 32. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Duron Cole, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Robert Liggins, 28. Charge: Driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Latisha Abram, 34. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

James Harwell, 35. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of a stolen firearm, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

April 23

William Hardy, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tracy Cooper, 25. Charge: Public drunk, carrying a concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jacob Harper, 24. Charge: DUI 2nd, driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Molly Powers, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, expired tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ashley Mathis, 27. Charge: DUI 1st, carless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dylan Sapp, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, seatbelt violation, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Tadarii Jordan, 24. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Pam Blakenship, 47. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Noe Ortiz, 30. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Taylor, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Samuel Donlaghy, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andre Hill, 27. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bhaquris Pegues, 21. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Shaquille Vaughn, 28. Charge: Excessive speeding, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Walker Fielder, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 24

Shawn Gilliland, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Simsie Schaff, 32. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sara Kahane, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Bird, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kylan Speights, 20. Charge: Carrying a concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Montreal Warren, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, failure to dim headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Derek Rivers, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Delangian Stewart, 18. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jody Lewis, 24. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, trespassing. This case will be heard in Circuit and Municipal courts.

Deandrea Cochran, 33. Charge: Domestic violence, failure to comply. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Keisha Griffin, 40. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Iabya Simpson, 46. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brittany Jackson, 31. Charge: Trespassing — warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Robert Reid, 29. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 25

Robert Brown, 40. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Juan Guerra, 29. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Cheyenne Guerra, 26. Charge: Hold for Metro, possession of schedule II drug. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Jonathan Reed, 30. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Frankie Johnson, 61. Charge: DUI 2nd. This case will be heard in Justice court.

April 26

Eddie Booker, 39. Charge: DUI 4th, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing traffic. This case will be heard in Municipal court.