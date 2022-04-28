Oxford High School Nationally Ranked, Top in College Curriculum

U.S. News & World Report recently released the 2022 Best High Schools rankings slotting Oxford High School in the top 14 percent of high schools in the nation. In Mississippi, Oxford High School was ranked first in College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank and third in College Readiness. Oxford was ranked number 11 overall among the 224 schools in Mississippi to make the national list.

Ranking factors include College Readiness Index Rank, College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank, State Assessment Proficiency Rank, State Assessment Performance Rank, and Graduation Rate Rank.

This year, U.S. News adjusted its calculations to account for the cancellation of state testing in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because assessment data from the 2019-2020 year was not available, U.S. News incorporated mathematics and reading assessment results from the three previous years’ rankings instead.

And for the first time, assessment data includes most states’ science assessments. Per federal law, students take a state science assessment once between ninth and 12th grade. U.S. News used science assessment data from the 2018-2019 test year.

The US News & World Report rankings include data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Six factors are used to rank schools- College Readiness (30%), Math and Reading Proficiency (20%), Math and Reading Performance (20%), Underserved Student Performance (10%), College Curriculum Breadth (10%), and Graduation Rate (10%).

About OHS Score Card:

Took at Least One AP® Exam – 29%

Passed at Least One AP® Exam-56%

Mathematics Proficiency – 59%

Reading Proficiency – 68%

Science Proficiency – 93%

Graduation Rate – 93%

To review all Oxford High rankings, visit usnews.com/oxford.

All the data used in the Best High Schools rankings comes from third party data sources. U.S. News does not collect data directly from individual high schools. Each high school’s statewide accountability test results and graduation rates were collected directly from official sources in that state. Data on high school and school district names, enrollment, student ethnicity, free and reduced-price lunch, magnet or charter school status and other profile information came directly from the Common Core of Data on the U.S. Department of Education’s site. College Board was the source of the Advanced Placement test data presented for schools, where applicable.

To view rankings of all Mississippi high schools, visit usnews.com.