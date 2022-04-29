OPD arrests suspect in ongoing, fatal Saddle Creek Drive shooting case

Published 8:41 am Friday, April 29, 2022

By Staff Report

On Friday, Apr. 29, at approximately 1:06 a.m., the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Saddle Creek Drive for reported gunshots.

Once on scene, officers located a victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. A suspect, Justin Morris, 33, was identified quickly and taken into custody without incident.

An investigation is still ongoing and the OPD will release further details will be released at a later time.

