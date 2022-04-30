Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 26 – April 29
Published 12:30 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
April 26
Gage Dorris, 23. Charge: DUI other, hold for Metro, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Robert Walker, 33. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Civil Court.
April 27
Robert Smith, 55. Charge: DUI 2nd, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Gray Harrison, 21. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jalen Lipscomb, 19. Charge: Aggravated domestic violence. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Christopher Butler, 32. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
April 28
Harrison Toth, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Lara Gecewicz, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Koyt Kifer, 43. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
John Finney, 22. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
April 29
Jacob McAlister, 20. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Justin Morris, 33. Charge: Murder. This case will be heard in Circuit court.