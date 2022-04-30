Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 26 – April 29

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 26

Gage Dorris, 23. Charge: DUI other, hold for Metro, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Robert Walker, 33. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Civil Court.

April 27

Robert Smith, 55. Charge: DUI 2nd, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Gray Harrison, 21. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jalen Lipscomb, 19. Charge: Aggravated domestic violence. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Christopher Butler, 32. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 28

Harrison Toth, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Lara Gecewicz, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Koyt Kifer, 43. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Finney, 22. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 29

Jacob McAlister, 20. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Justin Morris, 33. Charge: Murder. This case will be heard in Circuit court.