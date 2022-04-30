Lafayette County SWCD invites educators to environmental education workshop

Educators have been invited to the Environmental CEU Workshop by the Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District.

There will be a Teachers Workshop in Lafayette County this summer for teachers to learn about the “ABC’s of Environmental Education.”

The workshop is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn continuing education units.

Workshop activities feature classroom curriculum and hands-on activities that include a variety of natural resource issues: anti-litter, adopt-a-stream, bee-keeping, bird conservation, conservation lessons, firewise methods, fish hatchery, project learning tree, project private eye, recycling, wildlife management, water quality and non-profit source pollution.

The workshop will be held June 13-16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the University of Mississippi Biological Field Station 15 located at County Road 202, Abbeville, Mississippi. The deadline for signup is June 6.

A reservation fee of $15 is required to reserve your place in the workshop. For more information, contact Carol Watts at (662) 234-8701 ext. 3, Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Sponsors for the workshop are Itawamba Community College, Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Soil & Water Conservation Commission, North Central Mississippi RC&D Council, University of Mississippi Biological Field Station.