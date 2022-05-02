A quick guide to the University of Mississippi’s 169th Commencement

The University of Mississippi’s 169th Commencement ceremonies begin Wednesday, May 4, and run through Sunday, May 8. Convocation will be Saturday, May 7, in the Grove, where more than 5,000 prospective graduates and their guests will gather to hear an address from UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive.

Over the course of the Commencement celebrations, 3,395 May 2022 graduate candidates, 653 December 2021 graduates and 1,061 August 2022 graduate candidates will be honored.

This year, the university’s Commencement ceremonies will take place over five days. This will allow most ceremonies to be held in The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The move also will increase parking options and cut down on traffic congestion on campus.

Convocation, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7, is the campus-wide celebration of graduation that includes university awards and the main Commencement speaker. Students and faculty, dressed in academic regalia, sit in the Grove with the banners of the university’s schools and colleges.

At this ceremony, Chancellor Glenn Boyce confers the authority to present diplomas to the individual schools and the College of Liberal Arts.

In the event of inclement weather, Convocation will move to the Pavilion and be rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. The schools and colleges will present their own awards, recognize each graduate by name and present graduates with diploma covers at their respective ceremonies.

Those not able to attend can watch a livestream of the ceremonies, which can be found here. Each ceremony will be interpreted by ASL interpreters and closed captioning is available.

The university’s Commencement website includes more information for graduates and campus visitors.

Complete Commencement schedule

All events will be held at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday (May 4)

7 p.m. – Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College

Thursday (May 5)

Noon – School of Pharmacy

3 p.m. – School of Law

7 p.m. – Graduate School doctoral hooding

Friday (May 6)

10 a.m. – Business School­ master’s degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

Noon – School of Education

1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts master’s degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

4 p.m. – School of Business Administration

7 p.m. – School of Journalism and New Media

7 p.m. – Celebration of Achievement, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday (May 7)

8 a.m. – Convocation, the Grove (in the case of inclement weather, Convocation moves to 8:30 a.m. in the Pavilion)

10:30 a.m. – Patterson School of Accountancy

2 p.m. – School of Engineering

5 p.m. – General Studies

Sunday (May 8)

9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts

1 p.m. – School of Applied Sciences

Parking and Transportation Options

Parking for ceremonies in the Pavilion will be available in the Pavilion Parking Garage and in lots along Hill Drive.

Complimentary shuttles to the Pavilion will pick up from surrounding lots and drop off at a shuttle tent in front of the Pavilion. Guests may gather at this tent to be returned to their vehicles after ceremonies conclude.

For ceremonies in the Ford Center, guest parking will be in surrounding lots.

Carpooling is strongly encouraged and parking is not permitted along roadways, sidewalks or grassy areas.

No parking or drop-off will be available on University Avenue or the Circle for Convocation. Once Convocation starts, vehicle access to the Grove is limited until the ceremony concludes.

Accessibility Services

Accessible seating is available at both the Pavilion and the Ford Center. Speak with the ushers upon arrival for assistance.

ADA Parking: The university’s Department of Parking and Transportation will offer courtesy shuttle services Saturday to the Grove for Convocation. All guests who require assistance are asked to park at the Pavilion Parking Garage on Hill Drive.

ADA parking for all Pavilion ceremonies is recommended in the Pavilion Parking Garage, off Hill Drive.

Complimentary shuttles will be available in all lots surrounding the Pavilion. A shuttle tent will be in front of the Pavilion, where guests can wait for the shuttles that will return them to their vehicles after ceremonies conclude.

ADA parking for ceremonies at the Ford Center is available in ADA parking spots in the Ford Center lot.

ASL interpreters and closed captioning: Each ceremony will be interpreted by ASL interpreters, and closed captioning is available.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed and can be found here.

If you are a graduate and have accessibility questions about your ceremony, contact your dean’s office.

Emergency Medical Services

All information booths and ceremony venues will have basic first aid kits. EMS will be staged at various locations and available for rapid response. For immediate assistance, dial 911 or call the University Police Department at 662-915-4911.

Dining Options

All campus dining locations will be open regular hours on Monday and Tuesday (May 2-3).

Wednesday-Thursday (May 4-5)

Student Union: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Panda Express, Which Wich, Qdoba and McAlister’s: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rebel Market: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Food trucks along Galtney Plaza: The Tea: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wiggly’s, Chick in the Box, HotBox Hibachi: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bookstore: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday (May 6)

Student Union: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Panda Express, Which Wich, Qdoba, McAlister’s: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rebel Market: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Food trucks along Galtney Plaza: The Tea: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wiggly’s, Chick in the Box, HotBox Hibachi: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bookstore: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday (May 7)

Student Union: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Panda Express, Which Wich, Qdoba, McAlister’s: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rebel Market: closed

Food trucks along Galtney Plaza: The Tea, Wiggly’s, Chick in the Box, HotBox Hibachi: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bookstore: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday (May 8)

Student Union: closed

Student Union Food Court: closed

Rebel Market: closed

Food trucks along Galtney Plaza: closed

Bookstore: 12 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the UM Commencement website.