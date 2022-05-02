Oxford comes up short against Germantown as historic season comes to a close

MADISON, MISS — The Oxford softball team came up short against Germantown in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs this weekend, falling to the Mavericks in two games.

The Chargers put together arguably the most successful season in program history this year, winning their first-ever district title after going a perfect 6-0 in Region 1-6A play.

First-year head coach Kyle Long’s squad was in prime position to reach the North Half semifinals for the first time in school history, but could not overcome the offensive firepower of a talented Germantown team full of sluggers.

The Mavericks put together five runs on eight hits in a 5-3 victory in game one on Friday before exploding for nine runs on 12 hits in a 9-5 win in game two on Saturday.

The Chargers struggled to string together hits in both games, tallying just three base-knocks on Friday before leaving eight runners on base in the loss on Saturday.

Catcher Addy Shorter was the only Oxford player to record a hit in both games, going 3-for-7 on the weekend with an RBI double and a run scored. Shortstop Claire Wicker was the only other Charger with multiple hits in the series, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs on Saturday after an 0-for-2 performance at the dish on Friday.

Oxford finishes their season with a 13-10-1 record, and must now regroup in the offseason as they attempt to build on this season’s success.