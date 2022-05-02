Oxford High crowns most beautiful

OXFORD, MISS — Oxford High School hosted its Parade of Beauties for the first time in more than 4 years. OHS senior Susu Dessler was selected as “Most Beautiful” from a pool of 29 contestants.

Beauties from each grade were chosen to represent their class in addition to selections for Miss Congeniality, Most Photogenic, and an overall Most Beautiful.

OHS teacher Alison Schmelzer rekindled interest in the pageant and agreed to organize the event with help from the OHS Student Council.

“I am passionate about giving our young ladies an opportunity to build their confidence for their future. Whether walking into an interview or a board room, this is great practice for all of them,” Schmelzer said.

Three judges from the Mississippi Association of Pageant Judges were assigned the OHS Parade of Beauties. The theme “Tradition of Beauty” was selected for this year’s event to honor the beauties of years past.

The Parade of Beauties is slated to return in the 2022-2023 school year in February.

Here is this year’s list of winners:

Seniors

Saylie Parker Miller,

Lyla Huggins, Molly Swingle

Juniors

Hope Blount and Brie LaFont

Sophomores

Mae Maxwell, Ava East,

Mary Thomas Tucker

Freshmen

Ava Randle, Kirklyn Kay,

Kendall Kipling

Miss Congeniality (tie)

Brie LaFont and

Saylie Parker Miller

Most Photogenic

Mary Mac Case

Most Beautiful

Susu Dessler