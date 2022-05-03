Chamber, EDF partner with College and Career Readiness Department for Workforce Expo

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation along with the College and Career Readiness Department at Oxford School District invites local businesses to join us on May 12 at the Oxford High School gymnasium from 2 to 7 p.m., for our 2nd annual Workforce Expo.

“We are acutely aware of the shortage of labor in our community and it is our desire to put eligible candidates in front of potential employers,” said Steven Hurdle, Director of College and Career Readiness.

The expo has a two-fold concept. All participating organizations wish to provide an opportunity during the school day from 2 to 4 p.m. for employers to meet eligible high school students who are interested in employment. Then at 5 p.m., the expo will resume by opening to the general public until 7.

If any business is interested in attending, complete this short form. More information will follow registration.