Ole Miss gives contract extension to Coach Yo after historic season

OXFORD, MISS — Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep her in Oxford through 2026, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday.

McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss to their second 20-win season since 1995 and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007 last year. The team set a program record for blocked shots with 142, tearing through opponents with relentless defensive pressure and physicality.

The Rebels also set a program record with 10 conference wins, reaching the SEC semifinals for the first time since 1994.

“We have continued to state emphatically that Ole Miss is going to compete for championships, and under Coach Yo’ leadership, our women’s basketball team has risen to that level of competitiveness,” Carter said. “She has been relentless in elevating our program on the court, in the classroom, in the community and in every element of our student-athletes’ experience. We are excited to make this commitment to Coach Yo and look forward to standing by her side as we raise banners at The SJB Pavilion soon.”

Coach Yo also signed Maryland transfer Shakira Austin from the transfer portal in 2020 before guiding the versatile forward to back-to-back First Team All-SEC appearances and a top-three selection in the 2022 WNBA draft.

“I am humbled and grateful for the support from Chancellor Boyce, Athletics Director Keith Carter, Senior Women’s Administrator Jennifer Saxon and the rest of our administration,” said McPhee-McCuin. “Their commitment recognizes the accomplishments that our program has achieved, reflects their belief in the long-term vision that has been put into place and demonstrates their unwavering trust of the success of our program in the future.”