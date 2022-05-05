Seven Chargers named to All-Region softball team

OXFORD, MISS — Seven Oxford softball players were named to the All-Region 1-6A team this week after the Chargers secured the first district championship in program history this season.

Catcher Addy Shorter, third baseman Lindsey Gillis, shortstop Claire Wicker and left fielder Mhina Balthrop were each named First Team All-Region, while designated player Kalvia Caldwell, first baseman Mary Mac Case and center fielder Madi jones were named Second Team All-Region.

“These seven were a huge part of our team,” said head coach Kyle Long. “They were great leaders and we appreciate their season and what they gave to our program. They will always be remembered as the group that won the first division title here, and for that we are very grateful.”

The Chargers finished their season with a 13-10-1 record, including a perfect 6-0 record in region play. They clinched the first district title in school history with a 14-4 win over Tupelo at home on Apr. 7, but saw their season come to an abrupt end as they fell to Germantown in two games in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

Oxford now turns their attention to next year, when they will try to build on their success this season as they attempt to reach the North Half semifinals for the first time in program history.