Court ruling on Buff City Soap, Magnolia Soap case washes away part of corporate fight
Published 4:45 pm Friday, May 6, 2022
A U.S. District Court in Tenne
The Memphis-based company Buff City Soap, founded by former firefighter/paramedic Brad Kellum, leveled a lawsuit against Magen Bynum and her Magnolia Soap and Bath Company of New Albany. Bynum formerly operated the Mississippi locations of Buff City Soap in New Albany, Tupelo and Oxford.
However, Bynum began operating her own soap company around 2018 and her actions resulted in claims of using trade secrets. Buff City’s lawsuit claim states that Bynum’s actions caused damages and “irreparable harm.”
In the ruling Judge Jon McCalla dismissed Buff City Soap’s claims against Magen Bynum and her Magnolia Soap and Bath Company of New Albany.
The ruling comes in response to Magnolia’s motion to dismiss Buff City’s trade secrets allegation due to the same arguments being made in a separate court action – known as claim splitting – in the Northern District of Mississippi.
All that remains in the Wester
“This ruling is a big victory for Magnolia Soap,” said Bynum. “Discovery is ongoing a
“Magnolia is a successful, woman-owned small business,” she continued. “I have great plans for