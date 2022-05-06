NWMCC grants 11 Oxford High Scholastic Institute students Associate Degrees

Published 10:45 am Friday, May 6, 2022

By Maya Martin

Front row, left to right: Luke Tucker, Trey Brower, Diamond Bell, Kalvia Caldwell. Back row, left to right: Anna Walker, Madeline Cook, John Stewart, Brock Bigham, Emerson Crowe, Cassidy Rock. Not pictured: Tyler Skipworth. (Photo: OSD Communications)

Northwest Mississippi Community College granted Associate Degrees to eleven Oxford High Scholastic Institute students. The seniors completed the coursework as full-time college students while completing their high school graduation requirements and have been awarded $323,000 in scholarships to continue their college education.

Scholastic Institute students are full-time college students at NWMCC. Courses are offered on the OHS campus, through NWMCC’s e-learning platform, and face-to-face at NWMCC’s Oxford campus.

During this week’s medal ceremony, NWMCC President Michael Heindl congratulated the students and Oxford High on “being a model for all school districts.”

The Scholastic Institute is under the direction of Steve Hurdle and Duncan Gray, director and assistant director of the Oxford School District’s College and Career Readiness Department respectively.

2022 Graduating Students

Diamond Bell Ole Miss Medical Science
Brock Bigham Mississippi State University Aerospace Engineering
Trey Brower USM Forensics (Chem & BioChem)
Kalvia Caldwell Mississippi State University Elementary Education
Madeline Cook University of Mississippi Psychology
Emerson Crowe University of Mississippi Exercise Science
Cassidy Rock Ole Miss Psychology, Music
Tyler Skipworth Ole Miss Computer Science
John Stewart Mississippi State Aerospace Engineering
Luke Tucker University of Mississippi Mechanical Engineering, minor in manufacturing; Haley Barbour Center for Applied Engineering
Anna Walker University of Mississippi Psychology

“This program has seen tremendous growth due to the participants encouraging their peers,” said Gray. The next graduating class in 2023 anticipates 18 Scholastic Institute graduates and 25 the following year.

