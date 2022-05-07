Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 3 to May 5

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 3

Joseph Bittock, 29. Charge: Expired tag, failure to appear — warrant. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aaron Walker, 41. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kathleen Jalette, 44. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

May 4

Clarence Sanders, 51. Charge: Shoplifting. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cadarius Blackshire, 26. Charge: Warrant. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Travis Wilson, 52. Charge: Felony fleeing. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

May 5

Elijah Easter, 22. Charge: Sale of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Nicholas Toth, 22. Charge: Sale of cocaine. This case will be heard in Circuit court.