Shakira Austin makes WNBA debut against Indiana Fever

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Ole Miss superstar Shakira Austin made her WNBA debut on Friday in the Washington Mystics’ season-opening win over the Indiana Fever, posting three points, three rebounds and a block in the 84-70 victory.

The versatile forward scored her first professional bucket late in the first quarter, receiving an excellent pass from Natasha Cloud as she cut along the baseline before converting a reverse layup through traffic for and and-one.

“I felt like that’s what I came to do, I came to bring that energy. I’ve been saying it since draft day—it’s just something that I do, I compete,” Austin told reporters after the game.

Austin finished her night after just 12 minutes as the Mystics cruised to a comfortable win in their home opener.

“I just wanted to lock in on the game plan, just come in and do those little things, the dirty thing you know—effort, energy, stuff like that that makes the game a lot more simple,” said Austin.