Mrs. Carrie Ann Alderson Locke, 83, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home in Oxford, MS. The funeral will be Monday, May 9, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church with Rev. David Sullivan and Dr. Morris Baker officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. until service time. Burial will follow in Clear Creek Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Locke was born in Oxford, MS to the late Vettra and Louise Alderson. She worked as an analyst for the Department of Treasury – Internal Revenue Service. As a member of North Oxford Baptist Church, she thoroughly enjoyed her Grace Sunday school class. Through the church, Mrs. Locke participated in various mission trips. She was the epitome of serving others, always putting everyone’s needs ahead of her own, willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. Mrs. Locke expressed her love through inviting hugs, that left feelings of warmth and care long after they ended. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Johnson and her brothers, Harry Alderson and George “Brother” Alderson.

Mrs. Locke is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Mac Locke, Sr. of Oxford, MS; her sons, Jerry Locke, Jr. and his wife, Patty of Oxford, MS and Walter Locke and his wife, Kim of Oxford, MS; sisters, Sue Brown of Oxford, MS and Sylvia Jenkins of Southaven, MS; her brother, The Honorable Glenn Alderson, Sr. of Oxford, MS; as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

