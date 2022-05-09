UM Institute of Child Nutrition joins with FARE to address food allergies

The Institute of Child Nutrition at the University of Mississippi has partnered with the nonprofit Food Allergy Research and Education, known as FARE, to raise awareness and expand education efforts on food allergies, specifically in child nutrition settings.

The institute has completed a memorandum of understanding with FARE that outlines activities where both organizations can work together to provide the most up-to-date, scientific-based information on food allergy through education and training programs for child nutrition professionals and others working in child nutrition programs.

It also strengthens opportunities for FARE and the institute to share, create and disseminate food allergy education and training to improve comfort and safety for children with food allergies in child nutrition programs, such as school lunch programs.

“Our partnership with FARE allows us to provide child nutrition professionals with the most up-to-date, scientific-based information on food allergy,” says Aleshia Hall-Campbell, the institute’s executive director. “We are excited for the opportunities this partnership can provide and the assistance it can offer to ease the burden of food allergies within child nutrition programs.”

The partnership is a natural outgrowth of the priorities of both FARE and the institute. FARE is the nation’s leading nonprofit engaged in food allergy advocacy, as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research.

The institute, part of the university’s School of Applied Sciences, is the only federally funded national center dedicated to applied research, education and training, and technical assistance for child nutrition programs.

“This MOU signifies a start to better understanding about how we communicate and educate child nutrition specialists when it comes to the potentially life-threatening subject of food allergies,” said Bruce Roberts, FARE’s interim CEO and research strategy and innovation officer. “It will help create and strengthen collaborative opportunities between FARE and the ICN to develop and share food allergy education, resources and training.”