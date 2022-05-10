OSD to host second annual workforce expo

OXFORD, MISS — Oxford School District’s College and Career Readiness Department along with the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Foundation are hosting the second annual Workforce Expo to help meet the needs of local businesses during this unprecedented labor shortage.

The expo will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at the Oxford High School gymnasium.

Opportunities are open in various industries: restaurants, hospitality, construction, and various service industries. Over 40 businesses have already committed to attend and some will be hiring on location.

Businesses in attendance: Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Q-105, Home2 Suites Oxford, Premier Lanes, Ole Miss Landscape Services, Oxford Police Department, BEST Crowd Management, Centerplate at University of Mississippi, Advance Electric, Carrols Restaurant Group, University of MS Department of Campus Recreation, ravine, Jinsei Sushi, A Tailored Event, LLC dba Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering, North Mississippi Regional Center, Brunner Heating and Air, ICM Construction, Lehman-Roberts Co. and Memphis Stone and Gravel, Mississippi Army National Guard, FBC-Oxford, Chicory Market, Oxford Park Commission, Chick-fil-A West Jackson Avenue, Skiincare By Brittany, PLLC, North Mississippi Repair LLC, JustCakeIt!, LLC, Lafayette County School District, Ajax Diner, Diversity Vuteq LLC, Ole Miss Dining and Catering, ABM, Lafayette County, Handy Andy, ESS, Oxford Fire Department, Oxford School District, The Oxford Conference Center, Lafayette County Fire Dept, Winchester and more.

Oxford High students are given the privilege of attending the expo from 2 pm-4 pm earlier in the day.