Oxford High celebrates 30-plus club

OXFORD, MISS. — Oxford High School celebrates 97 students who achieved a score of 30 or higher- a score that places them in an elite group of high school students nationally. A score of 30 on the ACT means these students scored higher than 94% of the 2 million test-takers in the US.

This year’s 30+ Club at Oxford High included 80 students whose composite score was 30 or above and 17 students whose superscore was 30 or above. The ACT superscore is the average of the best scores from each subject from multiple test attempts.

The following students are now a part of the Oxford High 30+ Club:

Sallie Abernathy, Aiden Addy, Captain Alexander, Hylan Allen, Jonah Aloia, Noah Amidon, Andrew Atchley, Anish Bandari, Campbell Bensley, William Berry, Fikir Beyene, Joseph Bial IV, Brock Bigham, Nicholas Bombelli, Claire Boudreaux, Joshua Brewer, Jonathan Brown, Norah Bruce, Charles Byars, Benjamin Campbell, Miles Caradine, Connor Carlisle, Joseph Carter, Elijah Carter, Ria Contractor, Ciara Cooper, Walker Dabbs, Julia Dennis, Thomas Dyminski, Sadie Farmer, Mollie Flaschka, Aidan Floate, Wyatte Freeman, Charles Fruge’, Lola Fyke, Lucian Giles, Joshua Gililland, Laurian Gilliland, Gilad Goulet, Amelia Greene, Hannah Harper, Mia Helsel, Jude Hemmins, Isabel , Henderson, Everett Heuer, John Hill, Addison Hunt, Zeyad Ibrahim, Elise Jackson, Josianna Johnson, Mina Kang, Keerthin Karthikeyan, Jeremiah Kay, Jacob Latil, Thu Le, William Lewis, Louise Lewis, Charles Ligon, Rosemary Little, Ella Livingston, Charles Lowery, Numa Maryam, Yamato Matsumura, Joe Maxcy, Matthew McCraw, Andrews McLellan, Saylie Miller, Jackson Newman, Silas O’Donnell, Cecilia Rayburn, William Riser, Riley Roberson, Grant Robinson, Carlos Sanchez-Garcia, Margaret Scott, Keira Serrano, Elliot Settlemires, Savannah Shipley, Navaneeth Srinath, Anne Steinriede, Heath Stevens, Ashley Sudduth, Aidan Sullivan, Connor Sweeney, Vivian Tomlinson, Glenn Walker, Yiping Wang, Georgia Wigginton, Luke Wigginton, John Wilkinson, Winborne Wilson, Elliott Wilson, Clayton Windham, William Windham, Nathan Woo, Jane Yant, Luke Zhang.