Oxford School District introduces new principal at Oxford High

Oxford School District announces Dana Bullard, Ed.D., as the principal of Oxford High School for the 2022-2023 school year.

Bullard is currently serving as Principal of Corinth High School in Corinth, Mississippi. She has served the Mississippi Department of Education as the Bureau Director of Innovative Schools and Accelerated Programs and head of the counseling department for the state.

From 2018 to 2019, Bullard worked closely with the Oxford School District during its “District of Innovation” application process with the state.

“I am already familiar with the goals for our students and district. I know that we have the resources, both in capital and in our expert staff, to bring this plan into being,” said Bullard.

Excited about the plans for Portrait of a Graduate, Bullard states “it takes innovative ideas and a teacher’s heart to reach students who may have been derailed by the pandemic. Across the country, the gap in achievement for students has been exacerbated by conditions of isolation and poverty. We must work as a team to show students their path forward.”

In her first 100 days, Bullard plans to work with school and district leadership to be ready for what lies ahead- observing, listening, and supporting will be her first priorities.

“I want to make sure that all students find a place to belong and succeed at OHS, a place where their gifts are recognized and developed,” she said.

Bullard will begin her new role as principal on July 1, 2022.