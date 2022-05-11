Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 5 to May 10

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 5

Thomas Snyder, 33. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Michael Sims, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kenneth Watts, 27. Charge: Disorderly conduct, domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Thomas Hickinbottom, 51. Charge: Simple assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Martez Harris, 29. Charge: Possession of marijuana. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jonathan McClain, 42. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Orlando Ramsey, 44. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

May 6

Clark Stovall, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jonathan Woodward, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Brown, 28. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Desiree Kirby, 26. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Shirley Anderson, 43. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Malique Nunnally, 22. Charge: Disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jonathan Baldwin, 43. Charge: DUI other, hold for Pontotoc County. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brandon Cook, 26. Charge: Serving Drug Court time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Holden Cummings, 20. Charge: Minor in possession of alcohol. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Robert Honeycutt, 20. Charge: Public drunk, minor in possession of alcohol. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jonathan Gourley, 19. Charge: DUI, fake ID, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joseph Dillard, 39. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kathy Wiley, 40. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Lennie Stevenson, 23. Charge: DUI other, no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

May 7

Austin Slade, 24. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Catherine Conner, 24. Charge: DUI, no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Josiah Tenner, 26. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Scott Nelson, 37. Charge: Driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

James Fendley, 50. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

William Wallace, 20. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Timothy Pyne, 40. Charge: DUI, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Bowie Davis, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Asia Luster, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Felishia Campbell, 45. Charge: Felony shoplifting. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Bryan Ruedass, 22. Charge: Public drunk.

May 8

Henry Raimey, 65. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nicholas McGriff, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Phipps, 31. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Archie, 58. Charge: Trespassing, shoplifting. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Bryant, 46. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

May 9

Courtney Winter, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Marque Martin, 30. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Madison Barrett, 22. Charge: MDOC hold. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Joseph Parnell, 32. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

May 10

Trenton Madson, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Mario Guillen, 32. Charge: DUI 1st, driving with a suspended license, obstructing traffic. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bran Feazell, 27. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Municipal court.