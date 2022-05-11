Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 5 to May 10
Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, May 11, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
May 5
Thomas Snyder, 33. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Michael Sims, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kenneth Watts, 27. Charge: Disorderly conduct, domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Thomas Hickinbottom, 51. Charge: Simple assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Martez Harris, 29. Charge: Possession of marijuana. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jonathan McClain, 42. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Orlando Ramsey, 44. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
May 6
Clark Stovall, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jonathan Woodward, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Matthew Brown, 28. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Desiree Kirby, 26. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Shirley Anderson, 43. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Malique Nunnally, 22. Charge: Disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jonathan Baldwin, 43. Charge: DUI other, hold for Pontotoc County. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Brandon Cook, 26. Charge: Serving Drug Court time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Holden Cummings, 20. Charge: Minor in possession of alcohol. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Robert Honeycutt, 20. Charge: Public drunk, minor in possession of alcohol. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jonathan Gourley, 19. Charge: DUI, fake ID, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Joseph Dillard, 39. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kathy Wiley, 40. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Lennie Stevenson, 23. Charge: DUI other, no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
May 7
Austin Slade, 24. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Catherine Conner, 24. Charge: DUI, no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Josiah Tenner, 26. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Scott Nelson, 37. Charge: Driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.
James Fendley, 50. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
William Wallace, 20. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Timothy Pyne, 40. Charge: DUI, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Bowie Davis, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Asia Luster, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Felishia Campbell, 45. Charge: Felony shoplifting. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Bryan Ruedass, 22. Charge: Public drunk.
May 8
Henry Raimey, 65. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Nicholas McGriff, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
James Phipps, 31. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Patrick Archie, 58. Charge: Trespassing, shoplifting. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
James Bryant, 46. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.
May 9
Courtney Winter, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Marque Martin, 30. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Madison Barrett, 22. Charge: MDOC hold. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Joseph Parnell, 32. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
May 10
Trenton Madson, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Mario Guillen, 32. Charge: DUI 1st, driving with a suspended license, obstructing traffic. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Bran Feazell, 27. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Municipal court.