Garden of Memories to host its first Memorial Day Flag Placing

Garden of Memories Oxford will be hosting its first Memorial Day flag placing event to memorialize the veterans who have given their lives to the nation.

In consideration of the high regard in which the community holds veterans, Garden of Memories has decided to provide an opportunity to remember those who served their country.

“This is an event for people to not only come and enjoy the quiet, tranquil property but to also have an opportunity to be a patriot by remembering the people that have laid down their lives for what we have today,” said Glenn Coleman, Co-Owner of Garden of Memories.

The event will take place on the Friday before Memorial Day from 2 to 4 p.m. It is a come-and-go event, allowing visitors to stop by and participate in the two-hour window. Visitors are welcome to spend as little or as much time as needed, according to Garden officials.

Garden staff will have the grave of every veteran marked with an orange or pink survey flag before the event, making identifying each veteran easy for visitors. United States flags will be available for the memorialization of each veteran in our cemetery.

Stop by and join the Gardens in honoring those who dedicated their lives to the nation.

If any person is interested in helping to honor veterans, the Gardens encourage them to sponsor a wreath for its annual Wreath Across America event. Each Christmas season wreaths are placed on each veteran’s grave in the cemetery. For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/MSGOMO. The Garden of Memories Oxford thanks the public for their support.