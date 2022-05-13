Chamber, EDF pass the gavel with new leadership appointments

As the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the community’s progress at its Annual Meeting and Luncheon this week, the organization also announced new appointments for the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation chairs.

The Chamber’s 2021-22 Chairman of the Board Quentin Brewer “passed the golden scissors” to Lolita Gregory who will serve as 2022-23 Chairman of the Board. Since 2006, Gregory has worked with the Chamber as a Leadership Lafayette board member and later as chairwoman of the program.

“Since that time I’ve had the pure privilege and honor to serve in a lot of different capacities,” said Gregory. “ … I believe in every single thing that this Chamber does and that we stand for. So I’m super excited to lead us into this next year and I look forward to working alongside [them] and making this community even better than it already is.”

The new Chairwoman said she is stepping into big shoes following past chairman Brewer, Wayne Andrews and Michael Joe Cannon but she looks forward to their guidance in her journey. It may be a bit daunting, but Gregory has the full support of her peers.

“I know with her commitment to the programming of the Chamber and her rich love for this community, she will serve in this role with distinction and passion for what the chamber represents,” said Brewer.

The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation’s also experienced a change in leadership. Former Chairman of the Board David Shaw of Shaw’s Hardware announced Brad Mayo would be taking over as Chairman of the Board for 2022-24.

Former state representative and Board of Aldermen member, Mayo currently works as an investment planner at Beech Tree Hill Wealth Management and serves on the EDF’s Board of Directors.

Shaw said Mayo has a great vision and a passion to strengthen and grow the business community in Oxford and Lafayette County.

“I look forward to watching the EDF grow over the next two years with him at the helm,” he said.

“I look forward to a great year ahead,” Mayo said. “We live in a vibrant community and it’s much more economically diversified than when I grew up here which doesn’t seem all that long ago. I look forward to working with the Board, with our state and local leaders, with Jon [Maynard], and the EDF and Chamber staff to make sure the LOU community continues to grow and it continues to serve the economic needs of our current community and also our future generations.”