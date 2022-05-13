Game one of North Half championship postponed due to severe weather

OXFORD, MISS. — Friday night’s game one of the MHSAA Class 6A North Half championship between Oxford and DeSoto Central has been postponed to Saturday due to inclement field conditions.

The series was originally scheduled to be played Friday, Saturday and Monday, but game one of the series was postponed Friday evening due to rain and severe thunderstorms in the area.

Oxford reached the North Half championship after knocking off Hernando in two games last weekend, setting up a rematch of the 2018 North Half finals in which the Jaguars swept the Chargers in two games.

The first game of the series will now be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Edwin Moak Field. Game two will be moved to Monday night, while game three will now be played on Tuesday if necessary.