Oxford Health and Rehab celebrates National Nursing Home Week

The Oxford Health and Rehab Center celebrated National Nursing Home Week and recognized staff and residents by planning a week jam-packed full of events.

Each day was dedicated to a theme and staff members dressed up with a goal to make residents smile. The week was filled with fishing trips, safari park visits, picnics, an ice cream social, all-day bingo and lots of door prizes and food.

To cap off the week, Oxford Health threw the “Oxford Health and Rehab Prom” on Friday, May 13. Each resident that wanted to participate wore a prom dress or suit donated from many generous donors in the community.

“Our ladies have been pampered all day having their hair, make up and fingernails painted to prepare for their big day,” said Summer Vanderford, CEO of Oxford Health.

The female residents were escorted by the Oxford Police Department, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Fire Department and Care Med ambulance services.

“This has been such an exciting week for residents and staff,” Vanderford said. “For me, the best part about this week is hearing the laughter fill the hallways and seeing staff and residents enjoying the social atmosphere.”

The center’s residents were long hindered by the COVID-19 from enjoying activities, but National Nursing Home Week reintroduced some of the fun they were missing.

“The week many staff members have told me, ‘This feels like it did before the pandemic and we have had so much fun,'” Vandeford told The Eagle. The CEO credits the staff, specifically Activities Director Karen Vanwinkle for making the week possible.