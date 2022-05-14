Della Davidson Elementary breaks reading record

Della Davidson Elementary- 3rd and 4th grade- broke their school record with 100 % of students meeting AR (Accelerated Reading) goals.

Reading goals are set based on each child’s reading level at the beginning of the year. The program helps educators manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice. Children select a book at their independent reading level and read at their individual pace.

When finished, the student takes a short quiz on the computer and must score an 80% or higher on the test.

DDES Principal, Patches Calhoun said, “At the beginning of the year, I set this expectation before our teachers and together we set AR norms and expectations. Some doubted me because we have classes that have never met this goal much less the entire school. But with all hands on deck – all staff, parents, and students – we did it. Some kids had never ever met their AR goal and this year they did it all four times. I am so incredibly proud.”

The school administrators, staff, and PTO encouraged this goal with various themes and fun activities each 9-week period. “AR is Poppin” provided popcorn to students, “Nacho Average Readers” rewarded students by dumping nacho cheese over their principals’ heads, and “Splish- Splash AR is a Blast” promised water activities for field day.

“I want to congratulate all Della Davidson students, parents, and teachers for achieving this worthwhile goal,” said OSD Superintendent, Bradley Roberson.” I am truly astounded at what our staff has achieved this year.”

Earlier this year, Della Davidson Elementary was selected as a National Blue Ribbon School. The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Della Davidson Elementary is the home of 717 students in 3rd and 4th grades.