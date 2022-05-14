Jail Log from the Lafayette County Dentention Center for May 10 to May 12
Published 12:00 pm Saturday, May 14, 2022
May 10
Sheala Whittens, 32. Charge: Child endangerment. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
May 11
LaKenya Harris, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
May 12
Hayden Ward, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, leaving the scene. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Taurus Simpson, 20. Charge: Burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Joel Boyd Jr., 40. Charge: DUI 1st, disorderly conduct, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Cutter McLaren, 23. Charge: Possession of a schedule I drug with intent. This case will be heard in Circuit court.