Oxford High students earn recognition at International Career Development Conference

Twelve Oxford High School DECA members competed at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta, Georgia on Apr. 23-26.

DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs who are interested in careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition.

DECA student members leverage their DECA experience to become academically prepared, community oriented, professionally responsible, and experienced leaders.

OHS students competing at the international level were: Henry Haley – Business Finance Series; Luca Shipley – Business Services Marketing Series; Joseph Buchanan & Mack Fountain – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making; Howard Brower – Human Resources Management Series; Kaitlyn Brewer & Anne Elise Downs – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making; Cait Mayo – Principles of Marketing; Ashley Sudduth & Mary Grace Noel – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision; and Hannah Harper & Addison Hunt – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Students that earned top recognition for outstanding performance in their competitive events were: Cait Mayo, Joe Buchanan, Mack Fountain, Ashley Sudduth, Mary Grace Noel, Hannah Harper and Addison Hunt.

During the school year, approximately 100,000 of DECA’s 160,000 high school student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local, regional, and state titles.

The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. The top state winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Atlanta. The DECA International Career Development Conference was the pinnacle of competition where nearly 18,000 students vied for international honors.

OHS DECA Advisor, Stacy Murchison, stated “It was an honor and privilege for Oxford High School DECA students to be recognized for their achievements at this level.”

This year’s #DECAICDC featured nearly 18,000 members and advisors in attendance. In addition to career-based competition, DECA members engaged in leadership and networking opportunities with over 70 internationally recognized businesses and universities.