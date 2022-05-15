Ole Miss softball to compete in Los Angeles regional
Published 6:44 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022
Ole Miss will head west for the postseason as they were selected to participate in the Los Angeles regional in the 2022 NCAA softball tournament.
The Rebels (39-17, 12-12 SEC) earned the No. 2 seed in the region behind host UCLA. The No. 5 Bruins won 43 games this season as they finished second in the PAC 12 behind No. 12 Arizona State.
WCC champion Loyola Marymount comes in as the No. 3 seed, and WAC runner-up Grand Canyon rounds the region as the No. 4 seed.
Ole Miss won a program-record 38 regular-season games this year, and now looks to make the Super Regionals for just the third time in program history.
The Rebels kick off their quest with a matchup against Loyola Marymount on Friday.