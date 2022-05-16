Board of Supervisors approves conditional use permit for Regents expansion

Published 1:16 pm Monday, May 16, 2022

By Jake Davis

OXFORD, MISS. — The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit on Monday that allows Regents School of Oxford to build two mobile classrooms to accommodate their growing student body.

Regents is expected to expand from 315 students this semester to 350 in the Fall, and the school is installing two new portable classrooms to make room for the new growth.

The classrooms will be installed in the wooded area between County Road 128 and County Road 103 just north of the school.

Local residents raised concerns about increased traffic and devaluation of property, but Regents addressed those concerns by agreeing to meet a set of conditions prescribed by the Lafayette County Planning Commission.

Those conditions included providing a full athletics schedule to local community center boards, closing the school during election days and removing the portable classrooms no later than May 31, 2024.

The board voted to approve the permit, which is contingent on Regents meeting each of those prescribed conditions.

