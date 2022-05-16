Former OHS QB Jack Abraham transfers to Missouri

Former Oxford High School quarterback Jack Abraham announced his intentions to transfer to Missouri on Monday after a lengthy recruitment period in the transfer portal.

The pro-style quarterback committed to Louisiana Tech out of high school before transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College after just one season.

Abraham threw for 2,949 yards and 23 touchdowns with the Rangers in 2017 before transferring again, this time to Southern Miss. He excelled with the Golden Eagles, passing for 7,067 yards and 41 touchdowns over three seasons in Hattiesburg.

The Oxford native was still not content however as he transferred to Mississippi State in 2021 to compete with Will Rogers for the starting job. He suffered an injury during summer workouts prior to the season however, and did not play a single snap while battling post-concussion syndrome.

He received a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA in January that allows him to play immediately this Fall, and is expected to compete with established quarterbacks Brady Cook and Tyler Macon for the starting job.

“I’m coming for the opportunity to compete and play at the next level. That’s the opportunity I was given. I think it’s the best decision that I’ve made up to this point. I’m fired up,” Abraham told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “They’re looking for a guy to come in with experience… this is year seven, so I’ve got as much experience as anybody else.”

Abraham considered Ole Miss and Maryland before settling on the Tigers, who offered him a chance to compete for a starting job in the SEC.