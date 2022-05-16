Ole Miss baseball game at Arkansas State cancelled

Published 11:41 am Monday, May 16, 2022

By University of Mississippi

Tuesday's contest between Ole Miss and Arkansas State has been cancelled due to travel concerns. (Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

OXFORD, Miss. – Tuesday’s baseball game between Ole Miss and Arkansas State in Jonesboro has been canceled due to travel and scheduling circumstances and will not be rescheduled.

The Rebels (31-19, 13-14 SEC) are fresh off a successful, five-day road trip that included a victory at No. 11 Southern Miss immediately followed by the program’s first ever three-game sweep of No. 14 LSU in Baton Rouge.

Riding a seven-game win streak, Ole Miss quickly jumps back into action Thursday starting the final home series of the season against Texas A&M. Game times are Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network +, with the call available through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

