Oxford-Lafayette Public Library to participate in FRL’s Summer Reading Program

First Regional Library’s annual Summer Reading Program starts Wednesday, June 1.

This year’s theme is “Reading is for Everyone,” and the library’s goal is to encourage everyone to read every day this summer-alone, with a child, to a pet, in a book club, or whichever way a reader prefers.

“There is no need to register or sign-up for anything to participate in the Summer Reading Program,” says Hanna Lee, FRL’s Youth Services Coordinator. “Simply tell a library staff member that you are accepting our challenge to read every day.”

First Regional Library will be giving away over 18,000 brand new books this summer, to anyone who participates in the summer reading challenge. These are available for all ages. Staff recommends contacting your local branch to find out when they will be giving away books this summer. Adult SRP participants will also receive a library tote bag. The books and tote bags will be available while supplies last.

FRL serves DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, and Tunica counties, and the fourteen branches of the library system have programs planned for all ages this summer. There will be live animals, magic shows, STEAM programs, family events, live music programs, and much more. All programs are free, but staff advises that some events do require registration.

“There are hundreds of programs happening at branches of FRL this summer,” says David Brown, Brand & Marketing Strategist. “We are looking forward to having people of all ages in our libraries to enjoy our slate of entertaining and educational programs that have been scheduled by the First Regional Library team.”

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, and to see the calendar of events, visit www.firstregional.org/srp.