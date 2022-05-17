Mrs. Dorothy Virginia Wright, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022, at her home in Oxford, MS. Then funeral service will be Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Dickinson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville, MS.

Born to the late Melvin and Jennie Dover, Dorothy lived in Indiana during her work career and upon 0retirement moved to Oxford, MS. It was then that she developed a love for travel, especially cruising. She took cruises all over the world, including Europe and the Mediterranean. A member of College Hill Heights Baptist Church, Dorothy loved the Lord and held a deep devotion to her family. She loved gardening and was a gifted cook, preparing delicious southern meals for her family. While she enjoyed cooking the meals, Dorothy found the most joy in the way it brought all of the family together for precious quality time. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allen Wright; her daughter, Beverly Wright; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Smith and Daniel Perkins.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Ray Wright of Steamboat Springs, CO; her two grandchildren, Delacy Howell and her husband, Rudy of Batesville, MS and Dottie Potts and her husband, Chris of Oxford, MS; and two great-grandchildren, Harleigh Matthews and Landon Potts.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dorothy’s caretaker and dear friend, Oddie Johnson.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to College Hill Heights Baptist Church, 147 County Road 102, Oxford, MS 38655.

For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.