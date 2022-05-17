Smithwick named Region 1-6A Player of the Year

Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Jake Davis

Oxford's Campbell Smithwick connects on a solo home run in the first inning of the Chargers' 10-3 win over Hernando in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs on Sat., May 7, 2022. (Angel Smith)

Oxford catcher Campbell Smithwick was selected by coaches as the 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year for baseball after the Chargers finished first in the district with a 7-2 record.

Smithwick led the team with a .432 batting average, driving in 33 runs and smacking a team-high five home runs to earn Player of the Year honors.

The Ole Miss commit headlined a lengthy list of Chargers selected to the All-Region team.

Senior Dixon Webb earned Pitcher of the Year honors after going 10-2 with a 1.63 ERA in 13 appearances this season, while fellow seniors Ty Wicker and Ben Goubeaux were named First Team All-Region along with sophomores Brady Stinnett and Thomas Rayburn.

Juniors Vaiden Ellis and Hayden Campbell rounded out Oxford’s selections, with each earning Second Team All-Region honors.

The Chargers made a Cinderella run to the North Half Championship before falling to powerhouse DeSoto Central in two games. They will now try and regroup in the offseason around a strong class of rising seniors as they attempt to make it back to the state championship series for the first time since 2017.

