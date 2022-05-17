Smithwick named Region 1-6A Player of the Year

Oxford catcher Campbell Smithwick was selected by coaches as the 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year for baseball after the Chargers finished first in the district with a 7-2 record.

Smithwick led the team with a .432 batting average, driving in 33 runs and smacking a team-high five home runs to earn Player of the Year honors.

The Ole Miss commit headlined a lengthy list of Chargers selected to the All-Region team.

Senior Dixon Webb earned Pitcher of the Year honors after going 10-2 with a 1.63 ERA in 13 appearances this season, while fellow seniors Ty Wicker and Ben Goubeaux were named First Team All-Region along with sophomores Brady Stinnett and Thomas Rayburn.

Juniors Vaiden Ellis and Hayden Campbell rounded out Oxford’s selections, with each earning Second Team All-Region honors.

The Chargers made a Cinderella run to the North Half Championship before falling to powerhouse DeSoto Central in two games. They will now try and regroup in the offseason around a strong class of rising seniors as they attempt to make it back to the state championship series for the first time since 2017.